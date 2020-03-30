YT Jeffsy 27.5 CF Pro Check Out the Full Specs and Review

This may be a bit of an assumption, but we feel by now most are familiar with the direct-to-consumer model: Go to the brand’s website, make some decisions, pay, bike arrives in a box, done. In our box we had the Jeffsy CF Pro 27.5, which at four grand is at the perfect price point to delve into the value proposition of going direct. A few years ago when this buying alternative was new and fresh, bikes across the board were smoking deals. Now, things have normalized and direct pricing has been creeping up, making those deals a bit less smoky. With that in mind, we believe testing one of these bikes should include the whole buying experience.

This is the first time the Jeffsy has gone in for a makeover, and YT basically changed everything. More travel, check, slacker, check, longer reach, check, steeper seat tube, check. At 150 millimeters, we consider the Jeffsy to be close to the bullseye for ideal 27.5 travel numbers, with that range being around 130 to 150. One thing we all agreed on is that 27.5 lends itself to mid-travel. We feel bikes at this wheel size are better when they focus on being snappy and jibby rather than clock-racing speed machines. With that said, the next bike up on the totem pole is the CF Pro Race, which A) puts race in the name and B) increases travel to 160 millimeters. The Race model contradicts what we find so appealing with the Pro, so we’d stick with the Pro, and if we were to go with the Race model, it would be the 29er version.

Out of the box the bike is a looker. The frame has wonderful lines and is both elegant and muscular. YT has made a commitment to durability by improving bearing seals and also to serviceability by making all the bearings accessible from the same side of the bike. We appreciate when a company is mindful of serviceability, and doesn’t treat it as an afterthought. We put those new seals to the test too, as the YT’s number came up on a wet and muddy day. There was also an unexpected benefit of the tidy frame design, with no complicated suspension linkages or loam shelves, it cleaned up easily and quickly. The spec sheet has a proven combination of a GX Eagle drivetrain and RockShox suspension. It also included some unproven components from e*thirteen, which is where we ran into a few snags. During the build, we found the tires seeped sealant from the sidewalls, and after the first ride, the seatpost wouldn’t fully extend. A secret shopper call to YT allowed us to test their support protocols. Replacement parts were shipped second-day air immediately; We think they passed.

This bike was a riot to ride. The combination of a BMX-like personality and a snappy suspension feel had tester conversations revolving around the high fun factor, and that the travel and geometry were spot on for the wheel size. Everyone had good things to say about how the bike climbed, with pedaling performance among the best of the test. On the kinematics side, YT has revised the suspension to give more support and progressivity. It doesn’t have that hover-bike feel, but it doesn’t need it, because that would take away from its frisky nature. It’s like the bike equivalent of twin-tip skis, inviting lots of rider input and encouraging you to play with the terrain, while also being especially comfortable in the air. The added progression toward the end of the stroke ensures rough landings are handled without drama.

YT has done a masterful job cultivating an aggressive riding culture, and it’s well on its way to being the brand of choice for aspiring shredders. This latest Jeffsy succeeds at providing the exact kind of ride experience you buy into with the YT brand. It’s fun, it’s edgy, and a little bit thuggish, but then again, so is YT.

