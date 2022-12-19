Blue Nile Has the Perfect Jewelry to Gift This Holiday

This article was produced in partnership with Blue Nile

1. Blue Nile Oval Sapphire and Diamond Sunburst Halo Pendant

Sapphires and diamonds are a surefire way to make her smile. This beauty is more of a specialty piece than an everyday pendant, but it’ll turn heads whenever worn. The 14K white gold chain is a classic complement to the oval sapphire haloed by diamonds for added sparkle. It’s also available with a ruby or emerald if those gemstones are more aligned with her taste.

2. Blue Nile Dark Multi Rainbow Gemstone and Diamond Ring

Help her stand out with something fun, festive, and unique this holiday season. Jewel-toned multi-colored gemstones are pavé set in 14K yellow gold in this beautiful ring that’s versatile enough to wear all year round. A pastel version is also available, currently for a special price of $405. It’s among the top gift ideas for the special women in your life. Just be sure to get her ring size before ordering.

3. Blue Nile Oval Aquamarine and Diamond Halo Stud Earrings

While Blue Nile has loads of bracelets and necklaces, we’d argue earrings are the safest bet when buying jewelry. These aquamarine and diamond studs are full glam and add a subtle hit of color to her ensemble. If you’re feeling generous, pair these earrings with a matching oval aquamarine and diamond pendant ($613 with code HOLIDAY22).

4. Blue Nile Byzantine Necklace

Adorn her neck in 18K Italian yellow gold. This show-stopping necklace is available in 18- or 20-inch ($4,876 with code HOLIDAY22) length, and boasts a mesmerizing weave of hollow links. It’s lightweight yet has a brilliantly voluminous effect due to the textured and polished segments. She can pair it with a simple white tee or a holiday dress and stilettos.

5. Blue Nile Petite Compass Pendant in Sterling Silver

Looking to wow on a budget? Blue Nile’s compass pendant is a thoughtful gift that can serve as her north star. This one is forged from polished sterling silver, but you can also upgrade to 18K gold for $660 with code HOLIDAY22 (regularly $1,100).

6. Blue Nile Trio Love Knot Earrings in 14k Tri-Color Italian Gold

Stud earrings are an excellent choice when gifting jewelry for the holidays. We particularly love these knot earrings, featuring tri-colored Italian gold with varying texture for dimension. For an even more wallet-friendly option, try the Interlaced Love Knot Earrings in Sterling Silver for $90.

7. Leaf Solitaire Engagement Ring in 18K Yellow Gold

Looking to propose this holiday season? This is how to choose the perfect engagement ring: Stop endlessly debating and purchase this classic engagement ring from Blue Nile. It’s timeless, has an attractive leaf-like shape on each side of the stone, and comes in a variety of finishes from platinum ($1,290) to 14K yellow gold ($980) to 18K yellow gold. While you’re at it, you might as well add these Rectangular Cuff Links in Sterling Silver ($105 with code Holiday22) to your cart as we have a feeling you’ll have a formal event to wear them to on the horizon.

8. Blue Nile Studio Petite French Pavé Crown Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum (1/3 ct. tw.)

Another breathtaking option if you’re popping the question, this gorgeous ring comes from Blue Nile’s Astor collection, which encompasses the brand’s dedication to exceptionally bright diamonds. Choose from 18K rose gold ($1,690), 18K yellow gold ($1,690), or platinum finishes.

9. Princess Diamond Tennis Bracelet in 14K White Gold (6 1/3 ct. tw.)

You can’t go wrong with a tennis bracelet. This beautiful design is available in both a 14K White Gold and 14K Yellow Gold ($7,750) finish. The princess-cut diamonds pair particularly nicely if she has a princess-cut ring on her finger. Worth noting, this bracelet is part of Blue Nile’s Last-Minute Gifts selection that are ready to ship and arrive by Christmas as of December 12.

10. Emerald and Diamond Solitaire Pendant in 14k Yellow Gold

Emeralds are total elegance. In this pendant, the vibrant, rectangular gemstone sits below a diamond, all with 14K yellow gold settings and chain. If you prefer, you can nab the same design with a pink sapphire or sapphire (both $550 with code HOLIDAY22). These necklaces are also among our top picks from Blue Nile’s Last-Minute Gifts collection.

