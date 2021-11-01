Blundstone Boots Have You Covered No Matter What Life Throws at You

This article was produced in partnership with Blundstone

Footwear makes or breaks your day. Pick the wrong kind and you could be looking at cold, wet toes, poor traction, and a stiff back. For about half the year, the all-purpose, foot-preserving answer to what to step into each morning is a boot—no matter what kind of day lies ahead. The problem: all too often boots are overbuilt and clunky—like dump trucks for your feet.

From hoofing it to the office to out-of-town adventures to the quiet weekends in between, Blundstone makes lightweight, hardworking boots that fit seamlessly into any environment. The legendary, family-owned Tasmanian bootmaker has a range of styles that keep your feet dry and comfortable, combat fatigue, and keep you right side up. Here’s how to dress up the best Blundstone boots of the season.

1. The Weekend Errand Crusher

Sometimes life gets in the way of fun and weekends get gobbled up with tasks around town—or, worse, helping a friend move. Suit up with something comfy and versatile, just in case a long, errand-filled day happily ends at the pub for a pint—or two.

Saxx Down Time Hoodie

Saxx is known for making some of the most comfortable underwear around—but that’s just where it starts. Its Down Time Hoodie feels every bit as good as it looks. Roomy in the shoulders and chest, it’s made with four-way stretch fabric for a casual layer you can kick up a notch with a leather or denim jacket.

[$110; saxxunderwear.com]

Kühl Denim Klassik

These might look like standard jeans (and that’s the point), but Kühl covertly weaves in two kinds of synthetic fabrics to give these pants the stretch to move with you. The heavyweight feel has a modern cut with a pocket behind the right thigh to stash your phone.

[$99; kuhl.com]

Blundstone Classic Chelsea Boot #585

The Chelsea boot builds off everything Blundstone made famous back in the 1960s before it went on to sell millions of pairs. Rugged and durable, these #585s are equipped with water-resistant leather, a plush footbed, as well as a patented comfort system designed to reduce fatigue. The stretchy sides and pull tabs make them a breeze to slip on while the brown leather matures nicely the harder you wear them.

[$199.95; blundstone.com]

2. The Minimalist Traveler

Packing light means picking versatile pieces that can change with daily conditions. Lightweight and durable, the jacket, pants, and boots here transition from day to night effortlessly.

Stio Pinion Down Sweater

Don’t be fooled by the full shape of this lightweight, 800-fill sweater-jacket which keeps you warm without the marshmallow look. Thin enough to wear over a midlayer, or by itself to take the chill off plane travel, the Pinion’s abrasion-resistant shell will survive years of getting crammed into a backpack or carry-on.

[$249; stio.com]

Mountain Hardwear AP Pant

While they look like the canvas pants you’d wear to work, the cut-above cotton is bolstered with nylon (for strength) and elastane (for stretch). You could totally rock climb in these, but you can also climb into a bus or ascend museum stairs. Meanwhile, the two zip pockets keep personal items safe.

[$90; mountainhardwear.com]

Blundstone Active Boot #2143

This is a boot that does it all. With a lightweight build, Active combines the easy-to-slip-into Chelsea construction with a cushiony footbed and grippy outsole that holds tight on wet streets or damp trails—wherever your travels bring you. The removable antimicrobial footbed has perforations to increase airflow to keep your feet fresh and comfortable. Brush them off and pair with some dark jeans for a night out.

[$209.95; blundstone.com]

3. The 9-to-5er

When you’re plowing through eight-plus hours of office time and meetings, you need reliable workwear designed from modern fabrics that work as hard as you—while keeping you looking and feeling cool ‘n collected.

Ministry of Supply Aero Zeroº Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt

Wrinkle-resistant and made with 100-percent recycled fabric in solar-powered factories, this button-down keeps things breezy and presentable over those long (long) hours. Perforations in the armpits and stretch construction add solid comfort and covert function.

[$128; ministryofsupply.com]

Rhone Commuter Pant

If your regular cotton office pants went to MIT, they’d be these chinos. Featuring a modern flat-front look, they provide operational four-way stretch for commuting to the office on foot or even by bike. There’s also a hidden crotch gusset so you won’t feel restricted.

[$128; rhone.com]

Blundstone Dress Ankle Boot #1900

Sure, the company has a long history of producing rugged, durable boots dating back to the 1870s, but let’s not be pigeonholed by backstory. Blundstone also makes dressier versions that clean up for the office. The lightweight #1900 boot has a modern, tailored shape that’s covered in supple brown leather. Inside it’s all Blundstone: water-resistant construction for damp commutes, a footbed that absorbs impact to lessen shock, and a grippy rubber outsole for traction on slick surfaces. These ankle boots transition effortlessly from Zoom calls to happy hour.

[$229.95; blundstone.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!