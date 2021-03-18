In the not-too-distant future, the “ultimate driving machine” will be electric—at least, that’s what BMW has planned. The German automaker has unveiled images and a few key specs for the BMW i4, a new electric car that combines the brand’s legendary sporty driving characteristics with a powerful electric drivetrain. According to the company, the new model is slated to go on sale as soon as this year.

The i4 joins BMW’s one other all-electric model, the funky i3, which BMW markets as a sedan but looks more like an oddly shaped hatchback. The BMW i4, in contrast, looks much more like its gas-powered brethren and displays the sleek, flowing lines that the company’s vehicles are known for. BMW has only revealed limited information about the four-door sedan, but the initial specs sound promising, especially for buyers interested in an electric vehicle that delivers big performance. The i4 will be offered in several different trim levels, including an M Performance version, it will have 300 miles of range, and its electric motor will churn out up to 530 horsepower. BMW states that’s enough to propel the car to 60 mph in about four seconds.

The i4 compares favorably with similar EVs from rival automakers. The Porsche Taycan 4s and Audi e-tron GT both have 522 horsepower, Car & Driver reports, and the i4 beats them on range. The i4 falters a bit against the top-tier Tesla Model S Plaid+, though—the Tesla offers 412 miles of range. Overall, it’s a compelling addition to the EV market, especially since it comes from such a well established brand.

Although the company hasn’t announced a plan to go fully electric across its lineup, the i4 is a key part of BMW’s plan to produce more electric vehicles. According to Car & Driver, the automaker aims to generate 50 percent of its annual global sales from EVs by 2025, and it’s working to put 25 all-electric models on the road by 2023.

Pricing for the i4 hasn’t been announced yet, but stay tuned for details: BMW will release more information on the car in the coming weeks.

