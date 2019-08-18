From the Boardwalk to the Fairway, Linksoul Hits the Sweet Spot

If you’re a golfer, the name Ashworth will strike a reverent chord. John Ashworth is a golf apparel legend, and his latest venture, Linksoul, is a line of athleisure that combines the comfort of natural fabrics and traditional designs with the technical aspects of contemporary activewear. It’s gear and apparel with a sense of humor, whose motto is “Make Par, Not War.”

But Linksoul is much more than golf gear. The line is a unique blend of golf gear and beachwear, a sweet spot of casual comfort we had no idea even existed. But it begins to make sense when you consider the company is based in Carlsbad, a coastal community located between San Diego and Orange County, California that has a healthy supply of great golf courses, sandy beaches, and fine surf breaks.

The result? Soft, stretchy, and sweat-wicking pants, shorts, and polos that are perfect for all-day strolls on the links. As well as killer board shorts, cool t-shirts, and comfortable shoes that take you from the beach to the green without missing a beat. Let alone a wave, or a putt.

Golf Is Hard.

Golf is a damned humbling game. It’s just really, really hard. Trying to figure it out will drive you crazy. You do the same thing twenty times in a row, and get twenty different results. It’s maddening.

It’s also a heckuva lot of fun, even if you stink (don’t ask how we know). It comes down to the folks you play with, the people you walk the course with, and the friends you make when the day is done. Even if you stink (again, please don’t ask) the reward of a day well spent is worth the anger and frustration. And the cost of an extra sleeve of balls (or two).

This is where the “linking of souls” comes in: Folks from all walks of life, with different backgrounds, races, religions, politics, and college sports teams walk a mile together on a golf course, and by the end of it all you’re exhausted, sunburned, aggravated, and frustrated.

And, you’re pals with someone you have absolutely nothing in common with, except golf. Golf brings us together. Golf links souls.

We joined the Linksoul team at the legendary Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin to try out their latest gear and play a few rounds at the LS2MAN, an annual match-play tournament the company holds for customers and friends of the brand. After 54 holes in 48 hours on a PGA-level links course—site of the 2020 Ryder Cup, and a golf course widely regarded as one of the most difficult to play in the US—our hands were calloused, our feet were sore, and our pride turned a rather nasty shade of purple and yellow. But boy, did we have some fun. They even gave us an award! (“DFL”: look it up).

Even as the days shorten and the mornings get cooler, there’s no need to put the clubs away just yet. Linksoul just released its Fall ’19 catalog of golf gear, and once again it’s chock full of fantastic apparel for the boardwalk and the fairway. Check out some of the highlights.