From the Boardwalk to the Fairway, Linksoul Hits the Sweet Spot

We love all the Linksoul Woods, but particularly the Art Series. These clubs are alive in your hands and they’ll bring your game to life as well. Every swing is a conversation, every shot is connection. There are 8 Art Series Woods in all.

Linksoul Woods are touched by human hands more than 200 times during production. They’re made in Kentucky by three brothers and one friend. The wood comes from North American persimmon trees.

