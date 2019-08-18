From the Boardwalk to the Fairway, Linksoul Hits the Sweet Spot

Coast Highway Classic Knit Polo GET IT!

The signature short-sleeve polo shirt features an “innosoft” finish for carefree ease in a luxury feel. With delicate softness and laid-back cool, it’s smart enough for the country club but chill enough for the municipal links. It’s the perfect blend between modern and vintage.

It comes in about 15 colors; also available in long-sleeve and pocket-free versions. This polo is half-price right now.

Get It: Save 50% on the Coast Highway Classic Knit Polo ($36; was $72) at Linksoul