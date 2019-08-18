From the Boardwalk to the Fairway, Linksoul Hits the Sweet Spot

The Palm Boardshort GET IT!

Made from the same threads as the popular Boardwalker Hybrid Short, Linksoul boardshorts work as well in big surf as they do mowing the lawn or sitting by the pool. The high-performance four-way stretch fabric is far richer in cotton—and therefore way more comfortable, naturally—than other boardshorts.

Normally priced at $72, all Linksoul boardshorts are half off right now. Popular sizes, colors, and patterns are going fast, so hurry.

Get It: Save 50% on the Palm Boardshort ($36; was $72) at Linksoul