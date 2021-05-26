Bollé Uses A.I. to Create Most Advanced High-Contrast Lens to Date

Of all of the futuristic promises the advent of artificial intelligence would provide the human race—breakthrough technologies, longer life, more leisure time—producing cool sunglasses probably isn’t the first to come to mind. But boy are we happy legendary French eyewear (and more recently, helmet) company Bollé made the venture. The brand just unveiled Volt+ lens, which they bill as the “most technologically advanced high contrast lens in the marketplace.”

The new lens was created using HUE.AI, an artificial intelligence software that specifically focuses on optics and color to evaluate 20 million different lens formula combinations in order to create one that’s high contrast while also enhancing color and improving depth perception. Bollé says that, in the past, the high-contrast lenses were only able to make one color really pop, diminishing others across the spectrum.

The ground-breaking lens is the latest product born from EPIC, Bollé’s new design and technology innovation lab in Lyon, France. “Our EPIC design center located at the foot of the Alps continues to deliver amazing results to harness the most advanced technology with the collaboration of our athletes who have an opportunity to sample and provide feedback at the foot of the world’s biggest playground,” says Tove Fritzell, director of product & innovation at Bollé. The new Volt+ lens will be added to Bollé’s line of sport and lifestyle sunglasses for the current spring and summer season.

To promote the launch of the lens, Bollé rolled out a digital advertising push called Rediscover Earth that invites those interested in the high-contrast lens tech to see the world in a new way. To enable this online, they launched multiple Augmented Reality (AR) campaigns, which allows users to experience the Volt+ across 15 different Bollé styles, with the main one being the “Try On” and “Try Out” AR experience on Instagram.

“Bollé has truly established itself as an innovative, dynamic brand by using advanced tech like AI and AR,” says Matt Maher, founder of M7 Innovations. “Now with AI, they have created a superior lens technology that users can experience through the company’s third AR campaign, demonstrating the value, success, and power of using these innovative technologies.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!