



Daniel Craig will be driving some incredible cars in the next James Bond film No Time To Die . Over the years, Aston Martin has been the most connected brand to the Bond universe when it comes to cars, and it will continue that again in Bond 25, which will feature four vehicles from the British automaker.

Aston Martin revealed the four models that will appear in No Time To Die as part of James Bond Day, which is celebrated on October 5, the anniversary of the release of the first-ever Bond movie, Dr. No, starring Sean Connery. This time around, Craig will be driving around in a couple classic cars that have been featured in multiple Bond movies before—and two new ones.

The next Bond film will feature classic cars like the Aston Martin DB5 and the V8 Vantage, as well as new DBS Superleggera and Aston Martin Valhalla. The DB5 was the first Aston Martin featured in a Bond film back in 1964’s Goldfinger, and it has appeared in multiple other Bond films, including Thunderball, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Skyfall, and the most recent outing, Spectre.

Past, present and future. To mark the 25th Bond film, #NoTimeToDie, four of our cars will be featured in the film. From the classic DB5 and V8 Vantage, to the new DBS Superleggera and Aston Martin Valhalla, there is something for every Bond fan.#JamesBondDay@007 pic.twitter.com/cmKvswriHo — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) October 5, 2019

The V8 Vantage has previously appeared in The Living Daylights with Timothy Dalton as Bond, while a previous version of the DBS model car appeared in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service with George Lazenby as Bond, and also in Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace with Craig. The new DBS Superleggera and the Aston Martin Valhalla will each be making its Bond debut in No Time To Die.

Here’s a closer look at the cars that will be featured in No Time To Die:

The Aston Martin DB5

The Aston Martin V8 Vantage

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

The Aston Martin Valhalla

No Time To Die will be released on April 8, 2020 in the United States.