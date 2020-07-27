Bontrager Introduces BITS Integrated Mountain Bike Tool System

It seems like everyone’s got something to hide these days. And now Bontrager joined the club. The Bontrager BITS tool system is like something between Specialized’s SWAT and OneUp’s EDC. Like Specialized, it’s a two-piece insert that is the carrier for the tool and the headset preload system in one. Like OneUp, it allows both the chain tool and the multi-tool to pull out of the top, while the Specialized SWAT integrates the chain tool with the lower bolt in the carrier.

The multi tool itself comprises a 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8-millimeter hex along with T25 and flat-head screwdriver. It nestles into a chain tool that can store a master link and doubles as a valve core wrench. The kit relies on two different length preload bolts and a stack of spacers to size for pretty much any reasonable length threadless non-carbon steerer tube. All you have to do is pound out your star nut and slide it in there.

The tool removes with a hinged hook at the top. Not quite as quick as the spring-loaded SWAT tool, but easier than the o-ring-retained multi-piece OneUp. Though we’ll have to wait until we get our hands on one to get you all the details. But they’re available now, and go for $90.

You can find the Bontrager BITS tool at a local Trek dealer or at trekbikes.com

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

