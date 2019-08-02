Grab Bose Wireless Speakers For Half Off Today Only

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





While most Bose products come with a hefty price tag, we found a wireless wearable speaker on sale for 50 percent off—but hurry, it’s selling fast!

The comfort and ease of use that the Bose Soundwear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker brings can not be overstated. Taking the weight and pressure off the ears that comes with headphones use, this speaker just need to be wrapped around the neck like a travel pillow. And when they are planted on the user’s shoulders, it will envelop them in the surround clarity that Bose is synonymous with. With its patented waveguide technology, digital signal processing, and upward-facing speakers, these speakers are designed to be comfortable, wearable and most importantly, perform.

The Bose Soundwear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker can for up to 12 hours on a single charge. Much like the ultra-popular headphones, there are just three buttons to handle calls, play and pause a song, audiobook or podcast, and access Siri or Google Assistant. The design is also durable, and can handle sweat and whatever the weather throws.

Reviewers love these wearable speakers as much as we do. Hundreds of reviews gave the speakers 4.4 out of 5 stars, over 80 percent rating them as 4 stars or more. As is the norm with Bose products, the reviews praise the sound quality and how the design makes it so the user is able to listen to audio without bothering those around them. Many also note just how comfortable and intuitive these feel around the neck, too.

Today with Amazon’s deal of the day, these Bose Soundwear Companion Wireless Wearable Speakers are half off. Grab one now and listen to any music or podcast in comfort with the best sound quality on the market.

Get It: Pick Up the Bose Soundwear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker ($149; was $300) at Amazon.

