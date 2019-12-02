Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Need a great deal on an affordable, efficient laptop? Right now you can get this Chromebook for almost half off its regular price. Until midnight Pacific Time at Amazon, this brand new 11-inch Dell laptop costs just $155!

With an 11.6-inch HD display, Intel Celeron dual core N3060 Processor, 4GB Ram, and 16GB Flash Memory, this lightweight, efficient laptop is ideal for business travelers, students—anyone who needs an affordable laptop. And at this price, it’s the perfect Christmas gift.

The 2019 Dell Inspiron 11 Chromebook uses Google’s Chrome OS, so you know it’s dependable. Of course, this affordable laptop isn’t designed for heavy-duty computing, running massive design programs, etc. But it’s perfect for homework, note-taking, watching movies, staying connected on social media, surfing the internet, and plenty of other light-duty tasks.

It might be the perfect entry-level computer: light and easy enough for anyone but powerful enough to grow and adapt with. And for $155, it’s even more user-friendly.

The 1366 x 768 resolution screen uses an Intel HD Graphics 400 card. The processor is fast (1.6GHz with turbo up to 2.48GHz) and so is the Wireless-AC connection; it’s 3x’s faster than standard Wireless-N. Of course, it has Bluetooth capabilities, has a built-in HD webcam with two microphones, an Audio jack, HDMI port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and an SD card reader. The 3-cell Lithium-ion battery is long lasting.

If you’re in the market for an affordable laptop for light computing, you’ve found the perfect one. Or if you’re looking for a solid, inexpensive—dare, we say, darned cheap?—gift idea for the student or frequent traveler in your life, this entry-level Dell Inspiron 11 laptop fits that bill, too.

Comparable computers at Amazon can run as high as three hundred dollars more than this. Yes, it’s a limited-time Cyber Monday deal, so jump on it now—right now!—and don’t miss out.

Get It: Save 48% on the 2019 Dell Inspiron 11 Chromebook ($155; was $299) at Amazon

[Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication (12/2/2019) but are subject to change]

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!