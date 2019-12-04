Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Cyber Week is crammed with amazing bargains on everything under the sun. But it’s wise to avoid brands you’ve never heard of. Even at a great price. Why buy an unknown brand—at any price? That’s why when you see a deal like this Braun BT3040 Beard Trimmer for less than half off, you should jump on it.

Even better, this Braun beard trimmer is part of a bundle with Gillette’s ProGlide razor. So you get both the cordless wet/dry beard trimmer AND the Gillette ProGlide for just twenty bucks. This beard trimmer alone usually costs $30!

The Braun BT 3040 Beard Trimmer ($20; was $44) gives you exact length, precise contours, and an even trim. With two adaptable trimming combs providing 39 length settings between 0.5 – 20mm, and a precision dial with 0.5mm steps, you can achieve your desired style with control and precision.

Once your beard is tight, sharpen the lines with the FlexBall Technology of the ProGlide. It’s also perfect for cleaning up the whiskers on your neck and elsewhere.

You get a complete shave system for less than $20. This is a Cyber Week beard trimmer deal that’s too good to pass up.

The Braun BT3040 Beard Trimmer is fully washable; just rinse it under the faucet for a quick and easy clean-up. The ultra sharp stainless steel blades cut through long or thick hair without any pulling or tugging. One charge provides 60 minutes of precision trimming, with zero performance loss. And an LED charging indicator ensures you never accidentally run out of battery power.

It’s great for travel, weekends, touch-ups at the office—wherever you need a precision shave or a quick clean-up.

If you’re looking for a new beard trimmer—or thinking about gifting one for the holidays—this is the beard trimmer for you. and the Gillette razor bundle is just a bonus. It’s $24 off the regular price—and $10 less than the beard trimmer alone at some other retailers right now.

