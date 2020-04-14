Breathe Easy: The Best Home Air Purifiers

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve ever thought about getting an air purifier (or two) for your home, now is the time. Luckily, Amazon has a bunch of air purifiers that are good for a single room or the whole house.

Air purity in the home is particularly important these days. With all of us sequestered and quarantined, it’s getting a bit cramped. And we can only imagine the pollutants are as voluminous as the irritants around here. (And no, we’re not talking about our kids.)

Air purifiers come in all shapes and sizes, and they use different technologies to work their magic. Some are more effective than others, though.

You can easily spend a little—but that’s just what you’ll get. Inexpensive air purifiers are often nothing more than fans with filters. Sure, they help capture odors, pet dander, and the like, But they don’t kill bacteria—or viruses.

Modern air purifiers go the extra mile, using nanotechnology, sound, and all sorts of modern technology to kill bacteria, viruses, mold spores, ozone, and much more.

Don’t Skimp On Your Health—The Best Air Purifiers

If you’re truly concerned about the health and well-being of everyone in your home, you’d be wise to spend a bit more on a quality air purifier with a replaceable—not washable—filter that kills germs, bacteria, and viruses.

Amazon has literally dozens of air purifiers on sale. We’ve included a sampling of various styles below. Some are pricey, high-tech, or cover a large area. Others are smaller, less expansive, and only good for a bedroom or office. But all rate well-made, dependable, and totally affordable.

Here are the best air purifiers you can buy on Amazon.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!