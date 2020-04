Molekule Mini Air Purifier GET IT!

Our choice for the best room air purifier you can buy. It uses nanotechnology to destroy viruses, VOCs, allergens, bacteria, and mold. Easy to control via the app, it has five fan speeds and covers small rooms up to 250 sq. ft.

Get It: Pick up the Molekule Mini ($399) at Amazon

