Breathe Easy: The Best Home Air Purifiers

RabbitAir MinusA2 Ultra Quiet Air Purifier GET IT!

For larger rooms and small apartments, we like the Minus A2. This high-tech, high-style air purifier traps and reduces airborne bacteria, mold spores, and particles that carry viruses. Designed to either stand alone or to be mounted on the wall, it covers up to 815 sq. ft. and connects to WiFi, so it can be controlled from anywhere via the app.

Get It: Pick up the Rabbit Minus A2 (from $550) at Amazon

