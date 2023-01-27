Brighten Up Your Morning’s With This Black+Decker Coffee Maker

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Coffee is a big business folks. Not like we’re here spilling some big secret or anything. But chances are good you’re a coffee fiend and chances are good that you’re reading this with a cup o joe in your hands. Which means you’re probably in the market for a new coffee machine in your home. Well, you found the right page for those needs.

Instead of having to go to one of the seemingly neverending coffee shops that exist around us these days, having this Black+Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker in your life makes things so much easier. For one, you don’t have to spend $12 per cup. And you can have coffee ready as you start your day without a line of other coffee maniacs in front of you.

As the name implies, you can get a whole lot of joe per pot when you pick up and start using this Black+Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker. 12 cups of it to be precise. That way you can really load up a thermos for your day and have plenty more waiting for you when you get back home. Can’t beat that, can ya?

Using this machine is pretty damn easy too. Fill it up with water and your coffee grounds of choice and let the magic happen. Easy-to-use/read UI lets you set the brew time and program the coffee to your preferences. It has a 2-hour auto shutoff for safety purposes. And it has a Sneak a Cup feature, so you can get a cup of coffee for yourself without stopping the brewing process.

All that sounds pretty good for you coffee heads, huh? Then you would be wise in picking up this Black+Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker from Amazon right now. For this great low price, you can save yourself a ton of money and hassle every day by having coffee ready for yourself at the crack of dawn.

Get It: Pick up the Black+Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker ($39) at Amazon

