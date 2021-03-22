Bring Along The Ballast Beach Pillow With You On Your Beach Trips

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are getting close to beach season again. It’s gonna be really nice to get out of the house and take in the sun on the beach. Go for a swim in the ocean. And when it’s that time again, you should have the Ballast Beach Pillow with you so you can relax on the beach all day long.

What makes the Ballast Beach Pillow so great is the convenience of it. Store it in your bag and when it’s time to lay out on the beach, you pull it out and inflate it. It won’t take up much space in your bag or your car. And even better is that it is designed in such a way as to not blow away.

The Ballast Beach Pillow is made with a pouch in it. This pouch is there for you to pour beach sand into it to weigh it down. But that sand isn’t going to affect the comfort of it. It all works well together with its plush padded top to make it feel like you’ve got a top-tier bed pillow with you.

Having gotten ahold of the Ballast Beach Pillow ourselves, we found that this to be an amazing little item. Using it around the house to test out was great. Even going in the backyard and filling it up to see how well it stays in place was quite impressive. Laying your head down on this pillow is a treat.

Beach season is not too far off and there’s nothing wrong with getting ready now. That way you’re good to go without having to wait around to get some new items. Head on over to Amazon right now and pick up the Ballast Beach Pillow. You’ll be thanking us when you’re laying down on the beach this summer.

Get It: Pick up the Ballast Beach Pillow ($35) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best 3-Piece Kettlebell Sets For Your Home Gym

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!