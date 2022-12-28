Bring Some Comfort Home With The Ella Kayne Weighted Blanket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You don’t need us to tell you that life can be a big ball of stress. Work is enough to throw us into a funk, but it gets even worse if you got family to deal with. Sometimes it just never ends and we wish we could just curl up into a ball and unwind. Well, you can when you pick up this Ella Kayne 12lb Reversible Weighted Blanket from Macy’s right now.

As we’ve said a few times today, Macy’s is in the midst of quite the sale to ring in the New Year. All sorts of goods from all categories are on sale for prices that are better than normal at Macy’s. One of those being the Ella Kayne 12lb Reversible Weighted Blanket, which makes life so much more relaxing and comfortable.

Any good weighted blanket is going to help people relieve some stress. That heavy design is meant to invoke a warm embrace, helping the body to release serotonin into the system. Doing that helps the body relax. And with this bad boy and its immaculate craft, you will be relaxed in no time at all.

Being made with microfiber and filled with tiny glass beads, this Ella Kayne 12lb Reversible Weighted Blanket is the peak of comfort and stress relief. You will feel so warm and cozy underneath this soft blanket. And those beads help to even things out, so one side doesn’t get more weight than the other. It’s just a pleasant experience all around.

We can’t speak more highly of the Ella Kayne 12lb Reversible Weighted Blanket. It’s made with such care and is so effective, you can’t go wrong with picking it up. Even when the winter passes, the comfort it provides is too good to ignore. So why not grab one while the getting is this good?

Get It: Pick up the Ella Kayne 12lb Reversible Weighted Blanket ($90; was $130) at Macy’s

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022