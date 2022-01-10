Bring Some Dynamic Sound to Your New TV With the Roku Streambar Pro

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like getting a new TV for the home. The picture quality these days is out of control. But there’s something many of these slim TVs lack and that is quality audio. You don’t have to deal with that issue any longer when you pick up the Roku Streambar Pro from Amazon right now.

Having the Roku Streambar Pro is gonna be a big benefit for you in many ways. Obviously, there are the streaming benefits that this provides you. Just plug it into the TV and you will have all your favorite apps in one easy to reach place. Consolidate the home theater with one easy-to-use gadget like this.

The biggest benefit of the Roku Streambar Pro though has to be the sound quality. You don’t need to spend a ton of money to get theater-quality audio in your home. When this is plugged in, every device connected to the TV will stream through it and deliver crisp audio that really helps to envelop you in whatever you’re watching.

Set up for this is really easy. You can hook it up with an HDMI wire or an optical wire if your TV has that outlet. When it’s set up, you can go into the settings on your TV and switch the audio to play through here. And when you do, everything will play through it when you are using them.

We have the Roku Streambar Pro in our home and we can say that it has been a big benefit to our home theater experience. No more rattling the walls trying to get audio out of the TV that can be heard. Here, you will get the best entertainment around. All for a great low price. Pick one up now to improve that TV in a big way.

Get It: Pick up the Roku Streambar Pro ($170; was $180) at Amazon

