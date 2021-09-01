Bring Some Next Level AV to Your Home With These New Vizio Products

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Football season is right around the corner guys. It’s a great time for anyone who loves to hang out and watch some sports. Baseball is heating up and basketball will be back soon, as will hockey. Which means now is a great time to get yourself some new home theater equipment. And why not make them some of the new Vizio Products that are available right now.

Vizio makes a great TV. Not only that, but it makes a great audio system too. We can say that for sure because we managed to get our hands on some of the new models that just got released. And believe us when we say that these are a big upgrade for anyone looking to make Football Sunday roar to life.

The TV delivers some of the crispest Video quality in town. It’s truly astounding to look at. Gone are the blurry days when Barry Sanders was running roughshod over the defense. Now you can see in crystal clear quality how great Aaron Rodgers’ passes are. And with the sound system that Vizio has also dropped, it’ll be like you are in a stadium with a lively crowd.

All you need to do to get some of these new Vizio products is to scroll on below and check out the items we got ahold of and displayed for you. If you’re willing to spend the dough on these items, you will become the new go-to spot of everyone you know when the game is on.

