Bring Some Next Level AV to Your Home With These New Vizio Products

VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar GET IT!

Hook this surround sound set up in your home with that brand spanking new TV to get truly immersed in your favorite teams games.

Get It: Pick up the VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar ($298) at Walmart

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!