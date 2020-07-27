Bring The Movie Theater To Your Home With This Amazing 4K Projector

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In this very weird moment in history, there are many elements of life that we are missing right now. And one of the biggest is going to the movie theater. New movies may not be getting released with the same frequency these days, but you can still enjoy a movie night with friends and family when you get the BenQ TK850 True 4K Projector.

There are tons of projectors out there for you to pick up. But not many are going to deliver as much bang for the buck as the BenQ TK850 True 4K Projector. Because the picture quality on this bad boy is out of this world. It’s going to put the local movie theater to shame to be perfectly honest.

When you see a projector proclaim to display in 4K quality, you can be sure the picture is going to be great. But the quality on the BenQ TK850 True 4K Projector is truly a stunning 4K picture. So much so that you would be forgiven for thinking the image is from an OLED TV at first glance.

Setting up the BenQ TK850 True 4K Projector is easy as can be too. When you plug it in and hook up whatever you are going to use for your media fun, you can alter the display size with one knob on the lens and the clarity on another knob. You can get a picture at perfect 4K quality up to 300 inches diagonal.

If you’re using the BenQ TK850 True 4K Projector in the home, chances are good you won’t be in a perfectly isolated room with no daylight creeping in. Normally, light can really screw up the picture from a projector. Not here. You will enjoy the picture quality like there was no hindrance at all.

We have gotten out hands on this amazing BenQ TK850 True 4K Projector and we can say from experience that this is out of this world good. From watching a 4K movie disc to a UFC PPV, everything looks better than ever. So if you want to enjoy a picture the size of a wall at 4K quality, this purchase should be pretty easy.

