Bring the Party to Life With This JBL Partybox Encore Essential Speaker

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like going to hang out with some friends and relaxing the whole night with some good music adding to the vibes. Whether you’re hanging out inside or outside, you need some tunes. This means that the party is gonna need a good speaker system. And you don’t need to get too elaborate with it. You can get a powerhouse speaker from JBL.

JBL has been making top-tier audio equipment for a long time now. They’ve been going this long because the quality never disappoints. And as the years go on and new tech comes to light, JBL is right there on the cutting edge. Adding these new features to their line. And you can say that dedication to quality and forward-thinking with the JBL Partybox Encore Essential Speaker.

The JBL Partybox Encore Essential Speaker is another winner from the JBL team. A new item that is sure to make any social gathering or solo time with yourself is going to be much more entertaining with this in your life. And it all starts from the level of crystal clear quality that makes this speaker such a good item that every guy should have.

Once you connect the JBL Partybox Encore Essential Speaker and get your music of choice going, you will feel the good vibes wash over you. That’s because the specifications of this are nothing to sniff at. It’s got a 1 x 5.25-inch woofer, a 2 x 1.75-inch tweeter, and outputs at 100 W RMS. That means you’re getting some sterling sound and it’s not gonna get drowned out thanks to the crisp sound and the deep, pulsating bass.

Connecting is easy as can be too, so you’re not gonna have to spend too much time getting the JBL Partybox Encore Essential Speaker up and running. You got two options. You can go the old school route and hook the speaker up to your music player of choice, with an aux cable or a USB cable. Or you can go with the easiest option and connect via Bluetooth. Nothing to it. You’ll be good to go.

That Bluetooth connectivity adds an interesting wrinkle to the mix. Because you don’t have to just stick with one speaker to get the music flowing. If you really want to tear the house down and make it feel like you’re at a concert, you can hook up a second speaker to your music player. That way you can have a real rager going and make sure everyone can hear the gold that’s pouring out.

Your party doesn’t have to start and stop at just listening to music with the JBL Partybox Encore Essential Speaker. Thanks to the wired mic input, you can turn any event into a karaoke jamboree. The party gets even more fun with the dynamic light show that’s built into the speaker. You can control the light show to pulse with the beat of the music to give the party a real concert vibe.

Adding to the good times afforded by the JBL Partybox Encore Essential Speaker is that you can have it set up by the pool or on the beach without worrying about it getting destroyed. That’s because it’s IPX4 splashproof. You don’t wanna throw it into the deep end, but you don’t have to worry about errant splashing getting this thing to stop working on you.

There’s a pretty powerful battery in here as well, giving you ample time to enjoy the music. With just a charge of 3.5 hours, you can get up to 6 hours of play with this. With everything that comes with this speaker, you will be in prime position to get the party going. Whatever music you like, it’s gonna sound like a dream with this speaker delivering the goods.

No matter the time of year, you can definitely find some way to use the JBL Partybox Encore Essential Speaker. Be it at a party indoors or outdoors or when you’re just hanging out on your own, this will give you a whole new avenue to enjoying your music. Pick one of these up now and get the party going.

Get It: Pick up the JBL Partybox Encore Essential Speaker ($300) at JBL

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!