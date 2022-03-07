Bring This Anker Charging Station to Your Office to Keep That Phone Always Running

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cell phones are a monolith these days. Everyone has to have one to get around in life and at work. It’s just the way things are. And there’s nothing like being out and realizing your phone is about to die and you can’t charge it up. But that won’t be a problem with the Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station in your life.

Picking up the Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station and adding it to your office (be it at home or somewhere else) is gonna make life so much easier for you. Not just because it’s gonna help keep that phone charged all day, but because it will do so pretty quickly.

The Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station has a strong charge to it, so when you magnetically hook up your phone to it and let it ride, it won’t be long before you have a phone that’s ready for action. Convenience is key with this little gadget in more ways than one too.

Not only will you have an easy time just magnetically hooking up the phone to his charger, but there won’t be any wires in the way. Connect what you need to in the back and keep them out of sight. Quick charging without having to deal with wires, letting you grab the phone and go when it’s charged is pretty good in our books.

There’s no reason to not have this Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station in your life. All you gotta do is pick one up from Amazon right now and you’ll be turning your office into a more efficient place. Keep that phone charged and ready to rock with this in your life. You won’t regret it at all.

Get It: Pick up the Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station ($100) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!