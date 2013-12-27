Brogamats makes hilarious yoga gear for men





When Dan Abramson decided to give yoga a try to remedy his back pain, he didn’t take the pain of toting his girlfriend’s bright pink yoga mat around into consideration. But instead of retreating to the masculinity of the weight room again, he drafted up a set of designs for yoga mats and bags he’d actually like to bring to class. Now, Abramson’s newly launched company, Brogamats, is bringing his vision to male yogis everywhere.

Brogamats is a line of yoga mats and bags disguised as “manly-man” accessories: mat covers that look like foil-wrapped burritos and wooden logs, a yoga mat that resembles a quiver of arrows. Abramson hopes his designs will encourage more men to give yoga a try. “Every other yoga product has a lotus pattern on it,” he explains. “More men are doing yoga these days, and with any luck, Brogamats will get a lot more dudes in the door. [They’ll] make you look like a badass, because you’ve got a goddamn quiver of arrows on your back.”

Brogamats’ mats and bags range from $34.99 to $79, and are made to accommodate larger bodies will extra-long lengths and extra-thick and grippy surfaces for sweatier feet. And according to Abramson, the investment is well worth it. “I took a lot of pleasure walking into a class full of vegans with a giant burrito on my back,” he says.

