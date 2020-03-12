Brooklinen Has Added A Weighted Comforter To The Store

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Brooklinen is one of the best spots out there for you to pick up some new bedding. If you need a new comforter or sheets for your bed, Brooklinen is the place to go. The items are so comfortable that you feel like you are sleeping on a cloud. The team at Brooklinen hasn’t rested on its laurels, as new items will keep getting added. And one of the best things added to the store is the brand spanking new Weighted Comforter.

What makes a Weighted Comforter so great is that it is a big help for those that have trouble sleeping. There are a lot of reasons that can cause sleepless nights, but stress is one of the biggest reasons. And a weighted blanket helps to alleviate that stress. With some weight on you, it feels like you’re being hugged. It releases serotonin and melatonin in your body. With that, your body is more prepped to fall asleep.

There are plenty of great options out there, but you would be hard-pressed to find a better option out there than the Weighted Comforter from Brooklinen. Because it will give you all the benefits of a weighted blanket with all the added benefits that Brooklinen brings. The shell is cotton which brings the well-known comfort that Brooklinen is known for. So on all levels, this brings you some of the best comforts you could ask for in a comforter.

When it comes to picking up a Weighted Comforter, you want to pick one that is roughly 10 percent of your body weight. Brooklinen has a handful of options for you guys to pick the right option for you. Comfort is key when it comes to Brooklinen. So if you want the best night’s sleep possible, you should pick up one now. It just landed in the store so it’s still in stock. But that won’t be true for long.

