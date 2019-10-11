Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





This weekend only, one of our favorite companies is giving back to the community in a huge way—and it needs your help. Through Sunday, October 13, Brooklinen is donating 100 percent of its profits to Habitat for Humanity. To encourage you to contribute, Brooklinen is offering ten percent off ALL orders, all weekend long.

What does that mean for you? It means you get your hands on—and body into—some of the softest, best-made sheets, blankets, and pajamas we’ve ever tried. And, it means you save ten percent on your purchase.

There’s no catch, no code. There’s no contest to enter. Just enter your email to sign up for the Brooklinen newsletter, and you qualify for the ten percent discount. Then, select from the finest sheets, towels, and blankets you can buy. Brooklinen gets the sale, HH gets the donation, and you get the goods. Everybody benefits!

Brooklinen quality and customer service has made them one of the most desirable names in housewares. In just a few short years, the company has become one of the top names in the online bedding space. And with good reason. Bottom line, this stuff is spectacular.

It’s not cheap. But it’s a premium product, so you get what you pay for. And no matter what you purchase, Brooklinen will make a donation to Habitat for Humanity. What’s cooler than that?

Every penny Brooklinen makes this weekend will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. All money donated will support the nonprofit’s mission of affordable housing for everyone. No matter what you buy, Brooklinen makes a donation.

What Exactly Does Habitat for Humanity Do?

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that builds decent and affordable housing in communities in all 50 states and worldwide. By helping them build their own homes alongside volunteers, Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance in families in need.

To get you started, we’ve selected a few of our favorite Brooklinen items below. Won’t you help those in need help themselves this weekend? Thank you.