While Brooklinen is synonymous with plush bedding, that’s only one of the things the brand excels at. Brooklinen also has the softest loungewear imaginable, towels, pillows, and so much more. It’s the one-stop-shop to all things comfort, and not picking up a pair of the brand’s famous linen sheets would be doing your bed a massive disservice. The best part? Now is the perfect time to stock up.

Brooklinen bedding rarely goes on sale, though it’s all marked down in honor of Labor Day. That’s right: Everything, including towels, sheets, blankets and yes, even the loungewear—it’s all marked down. Until September 3, all orders under $200 get 10 percent off. Not only that, but all orders over $200 are going to receive 15 percent off.

Word of advice: Because Brooklinen so rarely has sales, we fully expect some of the best bundles, colors, and fabrics to sell out quickly. Check out some of our favorite products on sale below, and be sure to stock up.