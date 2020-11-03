Build Up Your Kitchen With The Sur La Table Cookware Event

La Marque 84 15-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set GET IT!

You can just throw caution to the wind and pick up everything you need with this 15-piece cookware set. This is the perfect purchase to get with this amazing sale going on.

Get It: Pick up the La Marque 84 15-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set ($560; was $1,000) at Sur La Table

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!