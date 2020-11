Scanpan Classic Original 8″& 12″ Skillets GET IT!

Need some new skillets? Then get 2 for an amazingly low price to fry up your meals with ease.

Get It: Pick up the Scanpan Classic Original 8″& 12″ Skillets ($100; was $250) at Sur La Table

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!