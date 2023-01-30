Bundle up Under This Sherpa Stretch Blanket With Your Valentine

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for some good gifts this Valentine’s Day? Most of us are. It’s kind of important you don’t mess things up with a lackluster gift. A good idea in our minds is getting a gift that can be used almost immediately. A gift like the Sherpa Stretch Blanket from the wonderful brand that is the Big Blanket Co.

We have written about the Big Blanket Co. before and we will continue to do so. That is because the quality of work over there is astounding. When you can get a blanket the size of the ones available over there, you want to make sure it’s very comfortable. Otherwise, why even bother getting something this big?

Well, you don’t have to worry about that when it comes to the items at the Big Blanket Co., like the Sherpa Stretch Blanket. This is a new item that launched at the beginning of 2023 and sold out in less than 12 hours. But it is back in stock so you can add this wonderfully warm blanket in your life right now.

As usual from this company, the Sherpa Stretch Blanket is a monster. It’s 10′ x 10′. That’s a lot of real estate. In many ways, it’s very similar to their best selling model. But with the added sherpa lining, you get even more warmth and comfort. Perfect for cuddling up on a cold Valentine’s night with your partner.

We got our hands on the Sherpa Stretch Blanket and it is a winner. This team just keeps one upping themselves and this is proof of that. Huddled up under this while watching the final 2 games before the Super Bowl was a delight. So pick one of these bad boys up while the getting is still good. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Sherpa Stretch Blanket ($249) at Big Blanket Co.

Get it!

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022