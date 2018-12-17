Burton’s Got the Whole Family Covered for Riding This Year





There’s something about early season snowfalls.

They’re not usually blizzards. Big flakes fall lightly as twilight gives way to that early dark. There are no huge drifts or wind advisories. The snow simply accumulates to a few beautiful inches under the moon’s glow.

It’s been this way as long as we can remember. As kids, we couldn’t wait to get out and play in that snowfall. As we got older and learned to link turns and experienced our first powder day, it became part of our way of life.



And when we have our own families, we want to pass that feeling on. We see our children’s enthusiasm for their first snowfalls and want to get them on the hill as soon as possible. It’s not about training our kids to be Olympic hopefuls, it’s all about your family on some quiet part of the hill with maybe a few fun powder stashes. Actually getting them on the trail may not be all hot cocoa and snow angels. In fact, there may be crowded bunny hills, some temper tantrums and a whole lot of snot. But it will all be worth it.

Burton has long been a proponent of family riding and each year they come out with gear for Mom, Dad and the little ones to shred together. We did some digging and found the best outerwear for everyone in the family, all with lifetime warranties that leave room in the budget for Waffle Cabbin.

Mom – Womens Mora Moss Down Jacket ($289.95)

Well before she was making 12 PB&J’s a week and driving to basketball practice, Mom spent a couple winters up at Whistler, in the trees all day and behind the bar all night. She and her friends camped out at Hood for a summer and she has some stories the kids might not hear until they’re older … or ever.

These days, she spends half the day with the kids and then drops them at ski school, showing that she ain’t slowed down at all.

The bomb-style Mora Moss Down is ideal for riding with groms. It features a scalloped hem with increased mobility for spin moves or keeping teaching junior how to do heal turns. It has media and goggle pocketing, jacket to pant interface, waist gaiter and Burton’s soft Living Lining. It’s rated Premium Waterproofing, Mid Warmth and comes in three colorways.

Mom’s also pretty conscious of the world her children are inheriting. The Mora is made of 100-percent responsibly sourced materials and is bluesign approved. She’s also the most styled out Mom at the school pick up line all winter.

Little Sis – Girls Elodie Jacket ($129.95)

She isn’t afraid of anything. As a matter of fact, if her big brother is doing something, she is going to make sure she does it better.

The key to this jacket is staying dry, as it features Dryride 2L waterproof/breathable fabric. No one likes to be wet when they ride, and keeping kids comfortable is half the battle.

The Elodie features critically taped seems to avoid blowouts, drop down helmet-friendly hood with expandable hood gaiter, low profile but efficient Thermacore insulation and Taffeta lining. It’s rated Premium Waterproofing, Mid Warmth and comes in seven colorful options (including floral).

Most importantly, it has Room-to-Grow sleeves that extend so she doesn’t grow out of it in a single season. Because there will be a next season. Actually, she kind of can’t wait.

Big Bro – Boys Uproar Jacket ($169.95)

He has his kid park boxes on lock. In fact, he kind of sees himself as the next Red Gerard (if Red Gerard had trouble stopping).

This jacket has a look reminiscent of the Burton Team riders: true mountain function mixed with a casual streetwear look. Like his sister, he has Dryride 2L waterproofing and Thermacore Insulation throughout.

The Uproar also features critically taped seams, drop down helmet-friendly hood with expandable hood gaiter and Taffeta Lining. Four colorways including some super dope plaid.

Again, it has Room-to-Grow sleeves that extend for multiple seasons. That is, if he isn’t sponsored by then … beause then all of his gear will be free.

Pops –Men’s Covert Shell Jacket ($189.95)

He used to launch big and hike the back country. Now he lunches big and has a bad back. He learned to ride on a garage sale snowboard and his first outerwear was duct tape gray, but Dad can still crush those side hits and rollers. And his threats to “turn this car right around and take everyone home,” are empty. He wants to ride as much as anyone.

He’s not a kid anymore, making the timeless Covert the perfect style choice at a good price. It includes jacket-to-pant interface, Ergonomic water-repellent magic stitch removable waist gaiter, critically taped seems, helmet-friendly contour and exterior chest-access media/goggle pocket.

Like Mom’s Mora, select colorways of the Covert are bluedesign approved. It’s all part of Burton’s goal to of 100 percent sustainable products and practices by 2020. Solid jacket for both slaying the glades and carrying the kids into the bathroom at the lodge.

Gear News: Iron and Resin Debuts Long-Sought Women’s Collection

Testing Out the Latest Onewheel+XR: Does it Live Up to the Hype?

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!