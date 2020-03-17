Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re on the hunt for the best smartwatch—one that can do it all, and we mean all—you know the Apple Watch is the only way to go. And if you need a smartwatch that’s perfect for your workout routine, the answer is the same. You can’t go wrong with an Apple Watch.

Right now, buy a brand-new Apple Watch Series 5 at Best Buy, and you can score not only four months of FREE Apple Music, but you get $50 off a set of Powerbeats Pro wireless workout headphones.

This is a great deal on the best smartwatch you can buy. And it’s one fitness enthusiasts can’t miss. The best fitness smartwatch, the best fitness headphones, and free music streaming? It’s a no-brainer.

The Apple Watch 5 has the renowned retina display on a 30 percent larger screen, and it’s always on—no need to raise your wrist. It tracks your workouts and physical activity, of course, helping you stay on track to meet your fitness goals. It also lets you check on your heart. And of course, it’s swimproof, so you can go straight from the gym to the shower or pool.

Apple Watch 5 has a built-in compass and GPS, helping you get around faster and navigate more smoothly—especially through traffic. And it makes it easy to stay connected, both with the people you need to be in touch with and the family you care about.

And the information you’ve got at your wrist is never-ending. This may be the best smartwatch you can buy. You may never need to pick up your phone again.

Other smart features of the Apple Watch Series 5 include:

Choice of 40mm or 44mm case/screen size

20 color/band material/style combinations

Elevation

Emergency SOS

Fall detection

S5 SiP with up to 2x faster 64-bit dual-core processor

watchOS 6 with activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations, and the App Store

Aluminum case

Note: Requires an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 13 or later

Out of over 2,300 reviews, the Apple Watch Series 5 still scores a perfect five-star rating. Users love it. Apple fanboys swear by it, of course. But it’s the converts—those who are tired of cheap knock-offs, spotty service, and subpar quality—that make the Apple Watch Series 5 such as a perfect smartwatch. You really can’t get a better device.

Powerbeats Pro workout headphones have zero wires to hold you back, and the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. They also have a reinforced design for sweat- and water-resistance, so you can take your workout to the next level. Every time. Make sure you put them in the same shopping cart as your Apple Watch 5 at Best Buy to get your discount.

Apple Music is the fastest-growing streaming service in the world. The selection is amazing, the playlists and radio are just about perfect, and the content is spot-on.

So stop messing around with smartwatches that feel dumb. Get over to Best Buy today and get yourself the best smartwatch you can buy. You’ll save fifty bucks on killer wireless workout headphones, get free Apple Music for four months, and be the most envied guy in the gym.

Get It: Pick up the Apple Watch Series 5 (from $399) and get $50 off Powerbeats Pro workout headphones plus Free Apple Music for 4 mos.

