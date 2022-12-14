The Swedes are back: Polestar, the electric automaker, and Cake, purveyor of minimalist electric motorcycles and mopeds, have teamed up for their second product collaboration, a new version of the Makka electric moped. It’s the second Cake Makka Polestar edition (the first one debuted in 2021), and it wears the same sky color that first appeared on Polestar’s electric roadster concept earlier this year. We loved the Makka in our first look review, and this new edition gives buyers the chance to own the zippy e-moped in an eye-catching new colorway.

The first Cake Makka Polestar edition appeared in a “Polestar Snow” matte white color, and it quickly sold out after launching. This second edition is a reprise of that successful collaboration. In addition to the new color, the Makka gets upgraded with a premium Öhlins rear shock absorber and a detachable rear carrier. The carrier is compatible with Cake’s wide array of cargo-hauling accessories, including boxes, racks, passenger seats, and more.

Apart from those upgrades, the Cake Makka Polestar edition has the same specs as the normal Makka flex. It weighs in at 154 pounds (significantly lighter than similar gas-powered scooters or motorcycles), features a 2.8kW powertrain, and can achieve a top speed of 28 mph. It offers two ride modes (a sporty mode that unleashes the bike’s full power, and one that maximizes battery life), and comes with regenerative braking to deliver power back into the battery as you ride. With 34 miles of range, it’s perfect for commuting or trips around town.

With its full suspension setup and motorcycle tires, it’s designed to handle potholed roads with ease, and even the limited-edition model compares favorably with high-end cargo e-bikes. While electric cars and trucks hog most of the attention, don’t snooze on their two-wheeled counterparts: They pack a lot of utility into a small, convenient, more affordable package. And with the Makka, you get a hefty dose of stellar design, too.

[$5,300; ridecake.com]

