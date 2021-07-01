After a long day spent on the trail or at the secret fishing hole, the last thing you want is to park yourself on a cold, hard rock. That’s why a good camp chair is essential for backcountry adventures.

Whether you’re car camping, backpacking, or just hanging out in the park, a camp chair will ensure you can lounge in comfort. Add some plush to your tush with one of these eight options from top brands including Kelty, Sea to Summit, CLIQ, Nemo and more.

The Best Camp Chairs for Backcountry Adventures

1. Yeti Hondo Base Camp Chair

The Hondo is the Cadillac of camp chairs, and it’s designed for maximum comfort and extreme durability. The mesh fabric can hold up to 500 pounds, and the double-walled aluminum frame is made with cast joints for exceptional strength. It also comes with a cupholder and a built-in handle for easy carrying.

[$300; yeti.com]

2. Kelty Loveseat

When the night gets chilly, snuggle up in the Loveseat camp chair from Kelty. This two-person chair comes with several top-shelf features, including tough steel frame construction, adjustable armrests, and double-insulated cup holders.

[$110; sunnysports.com]

3. MacSports Club Chair

With its generous padding, the MacSports Club Chair is guaranteed to be the most coveted perch around the campfire. But don’t let the cushy appearance fool you: It’s made with water-resistant polyester fabric and has a powder-coated steel frame, so it’s rugged enough for many seasons of camping.

[$68; campingworld.com]

4. REI Camp X Chair

Looking for a budget-friendly option that’ll keep you cool on hot summer days? Grab this REI chair. The highly breathable mesh keeps your back from getting sweaty, and supportive webbing evenly distributes your weight for a more comfortable feel. The oversized cup holder can handle larger canteens, and the drop-down pocket with a cinch cord provides a convenient place to hold your phone and valuables.

[$50; rei.com]

5. Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair

Stargazing is one of the best parts of any camping trip—especially if you bring along a chair designed for that exact purpose. This luxurious camp chair from Nemo comes with several unique features that amateur astronomers (or anyone who wants to relax) will appreciate. It has a headrest, it can recline, and the unusual frame setup allows you to swing gently while sitting.

[$220; nemoequipment.com]

6. CLIQ Chair

Backcountry adventures require easy-to-use gear, and that’s exactly what makes the CLIQ chair such an appealing choice. Press a button, extend the arms, and in a few seconds you’ll have a comfortable seat. Plus, it can hold up to 300 pounds, offers lumbar support, and packs down to the size of a water bottle.

[$140; cliqproducts.com]

7. Sea to Summit Air Chair

For the true minimalists out there, the Air Chair from Sea to Summit is definitely worth a look. This attachment kit converts your Sea to Summit sleep mat (purchased separately) into a camp chair with just a few folds and buckle clips. It weighs only eight ounces, but the waterproof nylon base and back panel, double-stitched seams, and adjustable side straps make it durable and comfortable, too.

[$60–$65; seatosummitusa.com]

8. Helinox Chair Zero

Backpackers are ounce counters, but that’s just one reason why the 17-ounce Chair Zero from Helinox is a popular choice. Aside from being lightweight and compact, it’s made with a tough aluminum alloy frame and durable fabric, so it can support up to 265 pounds and withstand the elements without issues.

[$120; helinox.com]

