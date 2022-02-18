Camping With a Dog: Essential Gear to Keep Your Pet Safe and Comfortable

My new puppy loves the outdoors even more than I do, so I’ve been spoiling her with gear to guarantee she has the best possible experience. As warmer weather approaches, I’m adding items to her camping kit to make sure she’s ready for a full summer of road tripping in our camper van. If you’re considering camping with a dog, you’ll want to grab a few canine-focused camping essentials, too.

Camping with her is an adventure for both of us, but a little preparation really makes trips smoother. The right gear setup will keep your pup from wandering into the woods, ensure they’re getting the right nutrition, and help them get a good night’s sleep and plenty of rest throughout the day.

From plush cushions to slip-free water bowls to a collapsible crate, keep your pet safe and comfortable at camp (and en route) with these 10 items for camping with a dog.

Camping With a Dog: All the Gear You Need

