Camping With a Dog: Essential Gear to Keep Your Pet Safe and Comfortable

1. Ruffwear Knot-a-Hitch Campsite Dog-Hitching System Get It

If your dog isn’t off-leash trained or you don’t want him having free reign at camp, give him a designated space to roam with the Ruffwear Knot-a-Hitch campsite tether system. Tie the 36-foot rope around two trees and adjust the tension. Then, clip his leash to the swiveling carabiner that keeps him from tangling and twisting while you cook dinner, chop wood, or get the fire going. The whole system packs up into a stow pouch (which you can also use to contain the rope ends when it’s set up).

[$60; ruffwear.com]

