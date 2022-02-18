Camping With a Dog: Essential Gear to Keep Your Pet Safe and Comfortable

10. Voited Pet Blanket Get It

If you could ask your dog, she’d tell you there’s no such thing as too many soft spots to lay down. Voited’s quilted dog blanket can be used for warmth, as a cushion from the ground, or as protection for your car seats. One side is made from recycled ripstop fabric with an antibacterial and antistatic treatment; the other side is plush microfleece. Snaps along the sides allow you to fold and secure it into a cozy pocket for burrowing.

[$85; voited.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!