Camping With a Dog: Essential Gear to Keep Your Pet Safe and Comfortable

2. Smartwool Washable and Portable Bed

Smartwool uses recycled socks to create the cushion for its very first ultra-plush and sustainable dog bed. I have one, and I place it on the floor of our van to keep our pup protected from the hard, cold floor. It comes in sizes small, medium, and large. One downside: The striped fabric gets dirty quickly. But the exterior is machine-washable and spot treatment-friendly. A carrying handle makes it easy to haul around.

[Starting at $120; smartwool.com]

