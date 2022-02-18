Camping With a Dog: Essential Gear to Keep Your Pet Safe and Comfortable

3. Wilderdog Sleeping Bag Get It

Maybe one of the cutest creations on this list, this sleeping bag is designed specially for dogs. Its ripstop fabric resists snags and tears, while soft insulation will keep your dog warm on chilly nights (without you having to share your own bag). ​​Disclaimer: All dogs have different sleeping preferences, so there’s no guarantee your pooch will snuggle in a sleeping bag all night—or even for one minute. Give her some time to adjust to the new sleeping accommodations.

[$59; wilderdog.com]

