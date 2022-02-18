Camping With a Dog: Essential Gear to Keep Your Pet Safe and Comfortable

4. Nite Ize Spotlit Rechargeable Collar Light Get It

Once the sun goes down, keep an eye on your dog with this smart Nite Ize light. A small carabiner clip fastens to collars, harnesses, and leashes. Choose between four colors—red, green, blue, or white—and set it to either flash or glow mode. The battery lasts for up to five hours and charges with a USB cable. When you’re not camping, use it on night walks and in the backyard.

[$20; niteize.com]

