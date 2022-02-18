Camping With a Dog: Essential Gear to Keep Your Pet Safe and Comfortable

5. Adventure Medical Kits ADS Trail Dog First Aid Kit Get It

In the event of a cut paw pad or a run-in with a thorn bush, you’ll need to give your dog first aid with the right tools. This canine-specific kit comes with bandages, gauze, hydrogen peroxide, antiseptic wipes, antibiotic ointment, syringe, splinter picker/tick remover, pet first aid handbook, and a waterproof bag. With this kit, you can keep their emergency preparedness materials organized separately from yours.

[$25; rei.com]

