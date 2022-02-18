Camping With a Dog: Essential Gear to Keep Your Pet Safe and Comfortable

6. EliteField 3-Door Collapsible Soft-Sided Dog Crate Get It

When the car is packed with camping gear, there’s not much room left for the rest of the family—let alone for the dog to sprawl out. A soft-sided crate will keep your dog contained and safe among all the duffels and boxes. This collapsible model has three mesh doors that roll up for easy access and locking zippers to prevent escapes. The steel tubing breaks down for easy storage and carrying, and the cover and mat are removable and washable in case of a mess. It comes in sizes extra-small to large.

[Starting at $55; chewy.com]

