Camping With a Dog: Essential Gear to Keep Your Pet Safe and Comfortable

7. Kurgo Splash-Free Wander Dog Water Bowl

Keep drips and slobber to a minimum with the Kurgo splash-free dog travel bowl. It’s made from food-grade silicone, and the bowl’s tapered edge keeps water from sloshing around while in motion. The angled shape makes it easy for your dog to access. Buy two: One for food, one for water. For all your camping-friendly pet food organizational needs, Kurgo also has the roll-top Kibble Carrier, collapsible Mash & Stash Dog Bowl, and Go Stuff It Dog Treat Bag.

[$15; kurgo.com]

