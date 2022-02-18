Camping With a Dog: Essential Gear to Keep Your Pet Safe and Comfortable

8. Mountainsmith K9 Dog Pack Get It

Camping often goes along with hiking, which requires hauling water, snacks, and layers for all participants, including your dog. Have him help with the load by strapping him into this adorable doggy pack. Two pannier compartments with zippered pockets hold accessories and water, and the perforated EVA foam panels increase ventilation and ensure a comfortable weight distribution. Reflective trim, an adjustable harness and straps, and a padded grab handle keep him extra safe. To order the right size, you’ll need your dog’s weight and girth measurement.

[$75; mountainsmith.com]

