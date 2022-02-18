Camping With a Dog: Essential Gear to Keep Your Pet Safe and Comfortable

9. Carlson Pet Products Eight-Panel Deluxe Pet Pen Get It

If you’re camping with a dog in a desert campsite or non-wooded area, this portable pen will give your fur baby some respite from the sun. It measures 62 inches in diameter and 26 inches high—perfect for containing small to medium breeds. The steel legs fold up accordion-style, the mosquito mesh walls and floor provide ventilation, and a canopy creates the shade. It weighs 20 pounds and comes with a carrying bag.

[$120; carlsonpetproducts.com]

