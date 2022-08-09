Can-Am Reveals Cool New EV Motorcycles for 2024

Can-Am, part of global powersports behemoth BRP, is known for making kickass side by sides and four wheelers that are rugged and fun as hell to rip around your local dirt-strewn play track. To extend that legacy of fun, but on two wheels and with electric power, Can-Am just introduced the Can-Am Origin, a dual-purpose EV moto, and the Can-Am Pulse, an EV street bike. Both are powered by all-new Rotax E-Power technology.

“Today, our story of innovation reaches new heights,” says José Boisjoli, president and CEO of BRP. “We have set out to reclaim our motorcycle heritage and are very proud to re-enter the market with the introduction of the first two models of our all-electric Can-Am motorcycle family. Half a century ago, Can-Am roared to victory on the track and the trail, and today, a legacy is reborn.”

Can-Am as a brand was started in 1972 when BRP created it to specifically make motorcycles, high-performance dirt bikes for motocross, and enduro bikes. Though successful on the track, the brand shuttered in 1987 and laid dormant until 2006 when it was revived with a focus on what we know the brand for today: UTVs and ATVs.

The Can-Am Origin was built as a tribute to Can-Am’s previous off-road moto heritage as a dual-purpose model for quiet but powerful fun on the street and the trail, while the Pulse is a motorcycle designed strictly for the road and focused on commuting and urban riding. Both models have modern, angular designs with state-of-the art technology, like high-performance LED headlamps that create a unique visual stamp on the uniqueness of the EV bikes.

Each bike offers a connected experience for riders, no matter the skill level as they don’t require the standard clutch and transmission configuration that can be daunting for newbies to figure out. With the Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse, riders can just twist the throttle and go, motoring along in a near-silent, vibration-free experience. Smooth and precise power is delivered across all speed requirements, whether in tight, low-speed situations or wide open acceleration on highways or dirt roads.

That power is delivered via Can-Am’s proprietary electric power pack technology, Rotax E-Power. It supplies instant torque on demand and has a powerful on-board charger that lends rapid charging times and can be juiced up at home or at automotive standard Level 2 charging stations. This power pack will also be at the heart of all new BRP models that will get the electrification treatment across product lines and brands (like Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Lynx, and Alumacraft) from dirt, asphalt, water, and snow.

The full specs of both bikes will be revealed by BRP in August 2023—just in time to celebrate Can-Am’s 50th anniversary—and the motorcycles are slated to be released for sale mid-2024.

