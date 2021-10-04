Can an Underwear Company Change How Hockey Players Think About Their Jocks?

This article was produced in partnership with BN3TH

Every hockey player has the same lived experience: You swing a leg over the boards, preparing to jump onto the ice for a shift, and feel your cup twist sideways, digging into your thigh. You have two choices: Play on with a cup out of alignment, or use some of those precious seconds to adjust. In a high-octane environment like this, the last thing on your mind should be equipment tweaks.

“That was one of my big problems with traditional jocks,” says Darren Hawrish.

Hawrish is a lifelong hockey player who splits his free time among three leagues. At his day job, he’s the CEO of BN3TH (pronounced “Beneath”), a Vancouver-based company radically changing men’s underwear. So, unlike his teammates, Hawrish found himself in a unique position to do something about the jock-and-cup snafu plaguing players.

Reimagining the role of underwear

BN3TH’s forte has long been general lifestyle underwear, but the brand’s been branching off into other areas. It created the North Shore bike shorts last year to the delight of undercarriages everywhere getting saddle-chafed. This year’s target: hockey.

“When we’re looking at new areas to go into, it’s how can we improve something that hasn’t changed much over time?” says Nora Shaughnessy, the firm’s director of product. “We’ve all seen athletes shifting and adjusting, so the idea here is to add our technology into those pieces and eliminate some of that discomfort.”

The idea is manifested in the Coast to Coast Hockey Jock, which gets a limited, first-run release on October 3. On the one hand, it’s an attempt to make players forget their jock altogether, by making it comfortable enough to go unnoticed.